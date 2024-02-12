Steelers Address Key Needs In PFF Two-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed cornerback and center in Pro Football Focus’ latest two-round mock draft, selecting Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell 20th overall before taking West Virginia C Zach Frazier with their selection at 52nd overall.

It’s a slight deviation from PFF’s last mock with The Stock Exchange duo of Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers, which had the Steelers taking Mitchell and then Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper in the second round. In this mock, Sikkema has the Steelers addressing center instead of off-ball linebacker, which is probably the right move early in the draft.

Mitchell was one of the biggest risers after his performance at the Senior Bowl where he met with the team. He’s a big fan of Joey Porter Jr., who excelled at cornerback for the Steelers as a rookie, and he could be the ideal fit as a long-term running mate next to Porter. That’s an area that’s a big question for Pittsburgh as it stands right now, and landing Mitchell in the first round would allow him to grow under Porter and Patrick Peterson, who did a great job mentoring Porter.

In Jonathan Heitritter’s scouting report on Mitchell, he gave him a first-round grade and believes he will be a quality starter.

“Quinyon Mitchell is a battle-tested cornerback who has experience playing in multiple coverages and can become a reliable starter in nearly any scheme. His awareness in off man/zone coverage can improve as well as his tackling, but his ability to remain sticky in coverage, contest at the catch point, and compete throughout the rep are calling cards that should help him be one of the first corners off the board,” Heitritter wrote earlier this month.

Frazier is a name that’s been frequently linked to Pittsburgh this draft cycle given that the Steelers are in the market for a center. Frazier is a likely Day 2 selection and a player who could come in and start immediately. Given Mason Cole’s struggles last season, he’d likely be a nice upgrade in the interior for Pittsburgh.

Alex Kozora compared him to Ben Jones, who played center for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Tennessee, in his scouting report on Frazier.

“Overall, Frazier is a solid player with a well-rounded game. His floor is high, and in a man/inside zone scheme, he should thrive. While he lacks the physical traits to potentially be a high-end center — he doesn’t have the athleticism of a Creed Humphrey — Frazier is a strong prospect. It’d be great to see him become the next Nick Mangold, but my NFL comp will settle on Ben Jones, a tough and rock-solid dude in the middle but never an All-Star.”

Frazier has a wrestling background and is an incredibly tough player. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up in Pittsburgh and became another in a long line of standout Steelers centers.

This mock by Sikkema doesn’t have the team addressing offensive tackle, a move I don’t mind. The Steelers can find a quality offensive tackle in free agency if they want to upgrade, and here they still improve their line by getting a quality center in Frazier while adding another young cornerback in Quinyon Mitchell, who could flourish. It is be a haul I’d be happy with for the Steelers.