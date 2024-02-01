Senior Bowl Interview: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell ‘Can Do It All’, Respects Joey Porter Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. — The Pittsburgh Steelers traditionally have stayed away from non-Power 5 schools in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they may need to make an exception this year with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.

Mitchell, ranked 19th overall in NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, put together back-to-back impressive seasons for the Rockets, bursting onto the scene in 2022 after notching five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) along with a whopping 19 pass deflections. He followed that up with another 18 pass deflections and one interception in 2023.

4 Ints in one game! Quinyon Mitchell! 🔒🔒🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7k7te3TD8 — WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) March 13, 2023

I was able to speak to Mitchell and ask him about his skill set and if it better suits a man-heavy scheme at the next level or a zone-heavy scheme in the pros.

“I can do it all,” Mitchell told me. “I can do zone, man, whatever you want me to do, I can do.”

Based on his tape in college and his play this week in Mobile, it’s safe to say that Mitchell is capable of playing in whatever system a defense asks of him. He put opposing receivers on lockdown during practices, staying sticky in coverage to limit separation while being in position to contest passes. He logged two interceptions yesterday in practice, running the route with the receiver and stepping in front of the pass, showing a real knack for route recognition while blanketing receivers down the field.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024

I asked Mitchell if there are any players in the league whom he currently studies to model his game after, and he responded with a couple of Pro Bowl corners who have developed into household names in the NFL.

“I like Darius Slay I would say,” Mitchell said. “He plays a lot of off and press man. Pat Surtain…I feel like he’s very patient and he’s big and long and can run like me.”

Mitchell came in at 6003, 195 pounds during the official weigh-in at the Senior Bowl, having the ideal size you for an outside corner. He also has respectable arm length at 31 1/8 inches, putting together a package that is eerily similar to a player he looks up to in Slay, who measured in a 5117, 192 pounds when he came out of Mississippi State in 2013.

I asked Mitchell if he’s watched any tape on Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., who is also a big, long corner. Mitchell perked up and gushed about Pittsburgh’s former second-round pick from Penn State.

“Oh yeah, I used to watch his highlights all the time when he was coming out last year,” Mitchell said. “That’s a guy who’s really patient at the line and is long and physical and can get his hands on receivers to throw them off their route.”

The Steelers could use another starting outside corner with Levi Wallace scheduled to hit free agency in March and Patrick Peterson getting up there in age. The Steeler have had an interest in MAC players in the past, but they would have to buck a longstanding trend of taking Power 5 conference players in the first round if they were to select Mitchell. And he is almost certainly a lock in Round One after being one of the top standouts this week.

Seeing that Mitchell has already met with the Steelers down here in Mobile, it’s fair to say that the team is doing its due diligence on him. He also was a heavy special teams contributor during his time in college, making him more tantalizing as a prospect. Pittsburgh needs a long-term running mate opposite Porter, and Mitchell is making his case to be that guy as one of the best prospects in this draft class, showing this week that he can make plays against the heightened competition level that the Senior Bowl has to offer.