Steelers Add OT Tyler Guyton In New CBS Sports Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the middle of an offensive line overhaul for the last few seasons. In back-to-back years they added starting guards via free agency in James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, and they selected OT Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many think the Steelers will be prioritizing another tackle and a center in this year’s draft to complete the overhaul. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards posted a mock draft on Sunday afternoon that has Pittsburgh taking Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton with its first pick. Here is what Edwards wrote about the pick:

“Broderick Jones can flip back to the left side, which would allow Tyler Guyton to play right tackle as he had in Norman. He was still technically rough at the beginning of the season but continues to show improvement each time he touches the field.”

Jones’ best fit, where he played in college, is at left tackle. The Steelers inserted him at right tackle midway through the 2023 season for the final 10 games. Head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he is “undecided” on moving Jones back to the left side, but the drafting of Guyton would likely accomplish just that.

He started on the right side at Oklahoma and logged just over 1,000 snaps there in his final two college seasons. He briefly played some left tackle as well but that totaled to just 70 total snaps. He measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6071, 328 pounds and has been rising on many draft boards following a solid week in Mobile.

His first college start actually came as an H-back at TCU in 2021 before moving to tackle full-time at Oklahoma. That type of athleticism could be an asset in Pittsburgh as the Steelers are expected to feature more wide-zone runs under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Our Jonathan Heitritter recently posted a comprehensive scouting report on Guyton, which you can check out here. He projected Guyton as more of an early second-round talent and had this to say:

“Tyler Guyton is made in the mold of what you want your offensive tackle to look like at the NFL level. He’s big, long, physical, and athletic, having the capability of excelling as a blocker in space as well as near the line of scrimmage.”

Last year, Jones was viewed as a raw prospect with just 19 starts in college. Guyton has just 14 starts at tackle and one at H-back. On the heels of a solid Senior Bowl week, a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in a few weeks will solidify Guyton as one of many top tackle prospects. As a redshirt junior, he is also one of the younger tackles, which is an attractive trait to the Steelers.