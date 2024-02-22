Should Larry Ogunjobi Be Worried About His Job Security?

Should DL Larry Ogunjobi be concerned about his roster spot?

Defensive linemen rake in the money, and at least relatively speaking, Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi isn’t exactly redefining wealth. There are 29 interior defensive linemen who earn more per season than him, and more will follow. You can include the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Madubuike among those who will surpass Ogunjobi’s contract next month.

But at nearly $10 million per season, you can fairly question if the Steelers are getting enough return on investment. Ogunjobi recorded just 43 tackles last year with only three for loss, both drop-offs from 2022 when he played less. He improved his sack total from 1.5 to 3, forced a fumble, and batted two passes. But he certainly hasn’t been as impactful as, say, a Stephon Tuitt in the past.

The problem is, the Steelers don’t have anybody to fill his shoes, at least not adequately. He is obviously the second-best defensive tackle on the roster behind Cameron Heyward. DeMarvin Leal is trending the wrong way and Isaiahh Loudermilk has a low ceiling. Armon Watts impressed in spurts, but is he a 700-snap player?

The Steelers can save over $5 million against the 2024 cap after roster displacement if they cut Ogunjobi. But is that worth not having him and almost surely diluting the quality of an already shaky group?

Pittsburgh needs to replenish the defensive line already, with many arguing it should be a first-round priority. They can sign another free agent, but would they be better? Ogunjobi is not a huge difference-maker, but he is generally stout. More than workmanlike, but without quite the amount of impact you want.

He turns 30 this year after spending seven years in the NFL. To his credit, he hasn’t missed much time due to injury. The cap savings are significant, but not necessarily plan-altering and it creates a significant hole at the same time. You may have to just throw that money you saved into that hole, so from that perspective, perhaps the more sensible plan is to keep him.

