The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing DL Daniel Ekuale, Kirk Cousins Situation, Deals For Bengals WRs & More

Season 15, Episode 106 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreeing to terms with free agent DL Daniel Ekuale, formerly of the New England Patriots. Alex and I break down what Ekuale brings to the Steelers’ defensive line room, what his contract level is likely to be, and whether his acquisition impacts the team’s draft plans.

Former Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi will miss the first six games of the 2025 NFL regular season for the Buffalo Bills due to a PEDs suspension, so Alex and I discuss his situation. We wonder if the Steelers knew about the forthcoming suspension prior to cutting Ogunjobi last week.

The Atlanta Falcons have decided to keep QB Kirk Cousins for at least a little bit longer as his 2026 roster bonus of $10 million has been exercised by the team as a result of the team not cutting him by today. Was this a smart move by the Falcons? Will they eventually trade him? Alex and I have a meaty discussion on that topic that includes some differences in opinions.

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally signed WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins to meaty contracts as of Sunday night, so Alex and I discuss those two deals. We discuss the byproduct of those two deals and what it means for the Bengals on the defensive side of the football. We also talk about why the Higgins contract numbers might be the most intriguing to see once they are fully known.

Alex and I discuss the several types of guarantees that are sometimes included in the contracts of NFL players with the main focus of that discussion being on injury guarantees versus full guarantees.

Some interesting college pro days are scheduled for this week, so Alex and I go over a few of them. We also talk about what the Steelers’ presence at Mississippi Pro Day might be later this month.

This 88-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

