Santonio Holmes’ Super Bowl Winning Catch Among Rich Eisen’s Top Finishes (But Not No. 1)

What’s more thrilling than QB Ben Roethlisberger marching the Pittsburgh Steelers downfield and hitting WR Santonio Holmes for a Super Bowl winning catch? It’s one of the most iconic plays in one of the most iconic Super Bowls. Ever. To Rich Eisen, there’s two that beat it.

Earlier in the week, Eisen ranked his top-five most thrilling Super Bowl finishes in NFL history. Holmes’ catch earned a spot on the podium but only took home the bronze medal, third on his list.

“He caught a pass on third down to start the drive that was stalled, 1st and 20 on the Steelers’ own 20,” Eisen said of Holmes. “And then a couple of plays later, a 13-yarder to Holmes that set up a new fresh set of downs. From which a 40-yarder to Holmes set them up inside the red zone. And two plays later, Big Ben buying a ton of time as only he can, throws a dart to the back right pylon…Santonio Holmes wound up being the MVP.”

As Eisen recapped, Holmes’ catch was the cherry on top of a long Steelers’ drive, eight plays for 88 yards including the Chris Kemoeatu holding call on the team’s first play. Eisen makes a strong point Holmes’ contributions that drive wasn’t just the game-winning grab. His play put the Steelers in position to take a shot into the end zone. Four of Roethlisberger’s six completions on the drive went to Holmes and his 40-yard catch and run is often forgotten. So let’s remind you.

Roethlisberger showcasing his classic pump fake and hitting Holmes over the middle who took the ball inside the Arizona Cardinals’ five. Holmes nearly scored the following play, unable to come down with the football, but redeemed himself forever with his toe-tap.

“There’s still an argument in Arizona whether both feet were down,” Eisen said.

Perhaps there’s a debate. But it was a catch. No question about it.

So what two plays could possibly edge that out? Coming in at No. 2 was St. Louis Rams LB Mike Jones tackling Tennessee Titans WR Kevin Dyson one-yard short of the end zone on the final play of the game. Had Dyson scored, the Rams would’ve tied the game and won it with the extra point. And at No. 1, New England Patriots CB Malcolm Butler jumping a route and picking off Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on the goal line, robbing the Seahawks of spoiling the Patriots’ win. It remains one of the most confounding play calls in NFL history.

Given the weight of those moments, last-play-of-the-game situations, it’s fair to rank those ahead of Holmes. He scored with more than 30 seconds left on the clock, giving Kurt Warner and the Cardinals one response. But OLB LaMarr Woodley forced a fumble Brett Keisel would recover to give the Steelers their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Also appearing on Eisen’s list was Buffalo Bills’ K Scott Norwood and his “wide right” to lose Super Bowl XXV and San Francisco 49ers’ QB Joe Montana leading a game-winning 92-yard drive to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.