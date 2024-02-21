Report: Steelers Hire Multiple Strength And Conditioning Coaches, Including Western PA Native Phil Matusz

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some additions to their coaching staff, according to TribLive’s Joe Rutter. Phil Matusz will be the head strength and conditioning coach, Justus Galac will be Mastusz’s assistant and Roderick Moore Jr. will be the sports science coordinator.

The Steelers had an opening at strength and conditioning after Marcel Pastoor left the team following a 23-year stint with the organization. Matusz is coming over from Boston College but also spent time with Ohio State University. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino, is currently a wide receiver at Boston College, so there is a connection there. Matusz was also born in Beaver, Pa., and played football in Mercer at Greenville High School.

He was the head strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, Villanova, in two separate stints, including a role overseeing its Olympic strength and conditioning program. He was also part Ohio State’s staff in 2014 when the Buckeyes won the inaugural college football playoffs and when they won three-straight Big Ten Championships from 2017-19.

Galac previously spent time with the Steelers in 2021 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and will circle back after a brief stint with Temple in the same role. He also has worked with the New York Jets over a nine-year span, including eight as their head strength and conditioning coach. He was the head strength and conditioning coach at Villanova while Matusz was a player there along the defensive line.

Moore is coming over from the Atlanta Falcons after working with head coach Arthur Smith as an assistant strength and conditioning coach there. He was a player at Morehouse in the 1990s and credits his HBCU experience for molding him into the man he is today.

The Steelers have revamped their entire strength and conditioning staff with these moves after Pastoor and other assistants moved on or were released.