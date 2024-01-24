Steelers Assistant Strength And Conditioning Coach Rodain Delus Leaves Team

One day after learning longtime Strength and Conditioning Coach Marcel Pastoor has left the Pittsburgh Steelers after 23 years, we know his assistant has departed as well. Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Rodain Delus is no longer with the organization. His name, along with Pastoor’s, was removed from the Steelers.com’s Front Office page some time over the last 24 hours.

A team source confirmed Delus is no longer with the Steelers.

The below screenshot is from January 16, showing Pastoor’s and Delus’ names listed.

Compare that to today with both names removed from the team website.

Delus had been with the Steelers since 2018, spending three years as a Strength and Conditioning intern before becoming the team’s assistant in 2021. That year, the team shuffled its roles with Garrett Giemont moving from Head Strength and Conditioning Coach to a senior role while Pastoor moved from assistant to the head role.

Now, Giemont’s name is the only one listed among the strength and conditioning staff. The team will hire at least one individual for the head role this year and likely add an assistant, too.

Before being hired by the Steelers, Delus spent 2017 with the Detroit Lions as an Athletic Training intern. He began his career as a grad assistant at South Carolina before spending a year as the Head Athletic Trainer at Grey Collegiate Academy in South Carolina. He played wide receiver at Southern Utah, appearing in two games during the 2013 season but did not catch a pass.

Other staffing moves the Steelers have made are the addition of Football Analyst Donovan Moore Jr., hired in September but announced only recently. Offensive Assistant Glenn Thomas left Pittsburgh after just one season to take a job at Nebraska, reuniting with Matt Rhule. Bigger changes are on the horizon with the Steelers needing to fill their vacant offensive coordinator spot while other changes to the offensive staff are likely, including QB Coach with Mike Sullivan reportedly interviewing with multiple teams that are looking to hire an OC.