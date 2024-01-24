Steelers Hire New Football Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their front office. According to the team website, Donovan Moore Jr. is now listed as a Football Analyst. His name is listed below Tosin Kazeem’s on Steelers.com.

Though the team website can often be delayed in reflecting hires, this is a recent change to the front office listing. As of January 16, Moore’s name was not on this list.

Moore should help replace analyst Will Britt, who left for the Dallas Cowboys last July. Publicly, the team never filled that role with any new hire, leaving Kazeem as the only person in the building to carry the Football Analyst title. The team had lost several analysts over the years to other teams and places. Jay Whitmire departed for the New York Jets in 2021 while Karim Kassam left the organization in 2019 for the language-learning company Duolingo before reappearing in the sports world.

According to Moore’s Linkedin page, his background involves data collection and advanced analytics, a department the Steelers have been slow to embrace compared to other NFL teams though possibly warmed up to under new GM Omar Khan and a refreshed front office staff. Moore’s profile describes himself as:

“Experienced analytics professional specializing in SQL, Python, R, and Tableau data applications. Proven to produce results due to my ability to manage multiple projects and achieve team goals. Able to manage multiple tasks, meet tight deadlines and increase team performance. A driven, self-starter who is adept at organization, relationship building, and analytics.”

Though Moore’s named was just added to Steelers.com, his Linkedin bio shows him working for the Steelers since September of 2023, just a few months after Britt had left the Dallas Cowboys. So it appears Moore had spent this past season working for the team, which makes more sense than the team going without for the entire year only to make a hire in the recent weeks.

His bio shows him previously working for the San Antonio Spurs as a data analyst while interning for the football media website The 33rd Team. Moore attended Florida State University, earning a degree in Sports Management and Statistics.

While not a new front office change, he adds to the list of changes new or new to the public this year. So far, the Steelers have lost Offensive Assistant Glenn Thomas to Nebraska while long-time Strength and Conditioning Coach Marcel Pastoor announced Tuesday he was leaving the team after 23 years.