Report: Steelers Front Office Analyst Will Britt Hired By Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly losing one member of their front office this summer. According to reporter Jori Epstein, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring Will Britt to be a strategic football analyst.

The Cowboys are hiring William Britt as a strategic football analyst, multiple sources confirm to @YahooSports. @__willyb spent last 2 seasons as a data analyst for Steelers. Studied data science, computer science & math at Centre College, where he played football & basketball. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 11, 2023

Britt had only been with the Steelers for two seasons. We noted his hiring in August 2021, replacing Jay Whitmire, who was hired away by the New York Jets. Britt had just gotten out of college and was a relatively new face to the league. He earned a BS in data science and computer science at Centre College. Pittsburgh has had a trend of losing members of its analytics department to other teams. In addition to Whitmire, Kasim Kassam left the team in 2019 for a job at Duolingo. He got back in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars before abruptly leaving during Urban Meyer’s turbulent tenure.

Britt was one of two members of the Steelers’ front office who held a “football analyst” title. The other is Tosin Kazeem, who also did some scouting, while Britt seemed to be a full-time analytics staffer.

It’s unclear but certainly possible Pittsburgh will replace Britt’s role before the season begins. The Steelers have been criticized in recent years for being late to the analytics game, though GM Omar Khan has had an increased presence in valuing data.