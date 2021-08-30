Steelers Hire Will Britt As New Football Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a late front office move, hiring Will Britt as their new football analyst. That’s according to the team’s front office page on its website which added Britt’s name in recent days.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Britt was hired sometime earlier this month by the team. His about bio reflects his analytical skillset.

“Creative and passionate data analyst aiming to use my knowledge of analytical modeling, computer programming, and upper-level mathematics to satisfy the requirements of a full-time analytics position.”

Before being hired by the Steelers, Britt served at Centre College as an undergrad student researcher. One project he worked on was creating a more effective and efficient rating system for Kentucky athletic football and basketball rankings. Britt is a 2021 graduate of Centre College where he earned a BS in Data Science/Computer Science/Mathematics. In college, Britt played basketball, baseball, and was the starting QB for Du Pont Manual HS in Kentucky, helping to lead his team to a 9-3 record in 2016. He also excelled academically. He played football at Centre College though did not appear to record any statistics, instead earning Scout Team practice honors multiple times.

Britt was hired after analyst Jay Whitmire left the Steelers this offseason to take a similar but perhaps more prominent position with the New York Jets. That left Pittsburgh with just one analyst on staff, Tosin Kazeem. The Steelers put out a public call for a new hire, including an ad on Teamwork Online, which was removed in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh has been criticized for having one of the weaker analytics staff in the league and the old-school attitude of GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin. It’s at least nice to see them add a second analyst after losing Whitmire but the team still has a poor track record of retaining talent, losing Karim Kassam and Whitmire in the span of a couple of years.