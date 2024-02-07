PFF Steve: Steelers Landing Georgia’s Amarius Mims In NFL Draft Would Be ‘A Smart Move’

So far in the NFL pre-draft cycle, one name has been quite a popular fit for the Steelers across the mock draft landscape. That would be Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims.
Mims, who started just eight career games at Georgia, has been mocked to the Steelers so far by the likes of NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN’s Matt Miller, and most recently NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.
Though he lacks experience, Mims has great size and athleticism, making him a serious building block for whichever team selects him.
Should that be the Steelers, Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo, while reviewing Zierlein’s mock draft, believes Mims would be a “smart move” as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.
During an appearance on the latest episode of the PFF NFL Show with co-host Sam Monson, Palazzolo spoke highly of Mims as a fit for the Steelers.
“If you can pair [Amarius] Mims with Broderick Jones in Pittsburgh, I think that would be a smart move,” Palazzolo said. “They have to replace both tackles. They were a weakness coming into the season. I think Broderick Jones stepped in and upgraded right tackle.
“Have Mims take over for Dan Moore at left tackle, and boom, the Steelers would improve their tackle situation and their offensive line situation with Mims. So I don’t hate that as a pick.”
Pairing Mims and Jones together would be quite a haul for the Steelers. Though Mims’ inexperience is very concerning, there is so much potential with him, and when he was healthy at Georgia and on the field, the tape was quite intriguing. Putting Mims and Jones at bookend tackles would give the Steelers foundational, athletic tackles to build the offensive line around for the next half decade at a minimum.
Mims has massive size, checking in at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds. At Georgia, Mims started the final two games of the 2022 season, which was in the College Football Playoffs that ultimately led to another national championship for the Bulldogs. He entered the 2023 season as the starter at right tackle but suffered a high ankle sprain in mid-September, undergoing tight-rope surgery before returning later in the year.
He got hurt again in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, playing a total of just six games on the year. Concerns about his experience are valid.
That said, Palazzolo is way off in believing Mims would be the left tackle to replace Dan Moore Jr. Mims has only ever played right tackle in college, so it’s’ very likely that he’ll just slot in at right tackle in the NFL. If he were to land in Pittsburgh, the obvious move would be to flip Jones back to left tackle, sign a veteran right tackle in free agency as a placeholder for Mims and then focus on developing the hulking Georgia offensive tackle.
Adding a player of Mims’ caliber, athletic profile and potential would be a smart move for the Steelers. Then the onus would be on the franchise developing his full potential.
Check out Steelers Depot’s scouting report on Mims by Alex Kozora below.