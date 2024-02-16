Patrick Peterson Confirms He Wants To Play, Questions If Steelers Want Him Back

Though technically under contract for 2024, Pittsburgh Steelers DB Patrick Peterson’s future with the team seems uncertain. During the most recent episode of his All Things Covered podcast, he added speculation about his future. During the episode, Peterson confirmed to co-host Bryant McFadden he wants to play in 2024. But he’s unsure if the Steelers want him back.

“Come on Mac,” Peterson told McFadden when asked if he wants to keep playing. “You know I [want to]. The question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them.”

Signed to a two-year deal last offseason, Peterson has a $3 million roster bonus due in mid-March. Pittsburgh could decline the bonus and release him ahead of that deadline, just as the team did Monday with QB Mitch Trubisky and OT Chukwuma Okorafor. Peterson wasn’t part of that wave of cuts, increasing the odds he’ll stay, but it’s no guarantee. Peterson’s comments and body language indicated he’s unsure what the Steelers’ plans are, though he noted his exit interview with Mike Tomlin was productive. And Peterson made clear he feels good to play at least one more year.

“Me and Coach Tomlin had a great conversation after the season. Obviously, I know that you gotta go through your evaluations in the draft and the free agency and things like that. But for me, what I was able to do in Year 13 playing different positions, coming into a new environment. I felt my season was a very success playing. 97% percent of my snaps.

“Ain’t many guys that’s in the league, 13 [years] in, in the secondary at least, that’s playing 97 percent of their snaps, even young guys. I’ve shown the ability to be durable. I’ve shown the ability to lead by example but be accountable. I told Coach Tomlin at the end of the year when we had our exit meeting, I feel great. My mental is in the right place. My body is in the right place. I want to give it another shot.”

During his year-end press conference, Mike Tomlin was non-committal to Patrick Petersons’ future, deflecting when asked and saying the team has to go through the evaluation process.

Peterson was billed as Cam Sutton’s replacement, a hyper-versatile chess piece in the secondary. His season didn’t start out that way, primarily an outside corner with some nickel work in passing situations, but his versatility expanded as injuries impacted the secondary and as rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. developed. By season’s end, Peterson became a starting safety following several injuries and Damontae Kazee’s suspension while playing all over the secondary. Outside corner, slot corner and deep safety. Our charting showed he aligned at eight different spots, one more than Sutton in 2022.

His actual play was a mixed bag, an aging corner losing his speed and his tackling at safety was poor. But he also mentored Porter and the Steelers’ secondary while showing he can play all over the field, snaps that would be hard to immediately replace. With Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Chandon Sullivan pending free agents, releasing Peterson would make the team’s cornerback room practically empty.

Now, the ball is in the Steelers’ court.

“What’s the plan? That’s for another story. Because I know that I am older,” he said, referencing salary cap implications.

Though once against the notion of playing safety, being exposed there through necessity in 2023 caused Peterson to warm up to the idea. A move that could extend his career, he said he’s open to playing anywhere. So long as he’s playing and not riding the bench.

“I’m open to playing wherever, whenever,” Peterson said, later agreeing with McFadden he just doesn’t want to have a reserve role.

Patrick Peterson will have the Steelers answer within a month. Out of courtesy, if the team is going to release him, they’ll make that move sooner as opposed to waiting until the roster bonus deadline. That will allow Peterson to get a jump on free agency and find another team to play for. Based off his comments, Peterson doesn’t sound optimistic he will be a Steeler in 2024 but ultimately, the organization hold the cards.

Catch the whole episode below.