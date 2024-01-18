Steelers At ‘Infancy’ Of Roster Decisions, Including One On Vet DB Patrick Peterson

It took a couple years, but Mike Tomlin finally landed Patrick Peterson in free agency. Playing the final years of his Hall of Fame career, Peterson was viewed as CB Cam Sutton’s replacement, a versatile chess piece capable of aligning anywhere in the secondary. An outside cornerback throughout his entire career, it was a projection and vision that didn’t play out over the first month of the season.

By year’s end, Peterson had assumed that role and wore more hats than Sutton did in his final year with the team. Part of it was out of need, Pittsburgh decimated by injuries and suspension at safety, forcing Peterson into a full-time role. One he was initially against but warmed up to.

During his final press conference of the season, Mike Tomlin was asked to evaluate Peterson and if he is part of the team’s 2024 plans.

“We are really at the infancy of these things,” Tomlin said about the team’s offseason plans. “I did meet with Pat. We had a good exit interview. I’m really appreciative of his experience and professionalism and who he is as a man and player, what he’s willing to do. But from a decision-making standpoint, we’re just really at the infancy of it all from that standpoint.”

Pittsburgh’s offseason began just two days ago. With exit interviews, staff evaluations, Senior Bowl/Shrine Bowl prep, and a host of other things to consider, it’s no surprise the team doesn’t have concrete plans for players like Peterson. Soon enough, a decision will be made, and Tomlin’s response definitely doesn’t guarantee a Peterson return.

Peterson’s due a $3 million roster bonus on March 16 in addition to his 2024 base salary of $3.85 million. Pittsburgh can either pick up his bonus, effectively cementing him into next year’s plans, or decline it, making him a free agent. It’s not certain which direction the team will go. Peterson struggled the first month of the season, giving up multiple touchdowns, before playing better the rest of the way. Reducing his outside cornerback reps helped, allowing him to play more from the slot and mitigating his loss of speed.

Though he wasn’t perfect at safety, struggling to tackle and wrap up in open grass, he gave Pittsburgh quality snaps given the circumstances, making an emergency move there mid-game against the Indianapolis Colts before playing full-time there over the Steelers’ final three regular-season games. In the team’s Wild-Card loss, he reverted back to his pre-Week 15 role, playing outside corner in base and slot in nickel with a bit of safety rotation mixed in.

Given his versatility, experience, leadership and mentorship, and with CBs James Pierre and Levi Wallace pending free agents, the odds are in favor of Peterson returning for another season. If he does, eliminating his outside snaps entirely would be the best thing for him and for the team. A slot corner/safety hybrid role is ideal though a healthy Minkah Fitzpatrick occupies the free safety spot. Peterson may not have an every-down role, making his salary tougher to justify, but replacing his intangibles and versatility would also be an undertaking.

Going from Sutton to Peterson to someone else trustworthy and versatile in three seasons is asking a lot and could compel the team to hold onto Peterson for one more year, potentially the final one of his Hall of Fame career.