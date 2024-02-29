Oregon CB Khyree Jackson Wants To Play For Mike Tomlin Due To Coach’s ‘Dawg Mentality’

On the field, Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson brings a real passion to the game. He’s very demonstrative and fiery, providing great energy to the defense.

That shows up in his play style, too, as he’s a physical cornerback who loves to stick his face into the fire and make plays.

Jackson’s style has him wanting to play for someone like Pittsburgh Steelers longtime head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking with reporters Thursday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jackson stated that he wouldn’t mind playing for Tomlin at all because Tomlin has that “dawg mentality” and that Tomlin likes players with attitude and swag on the field. Though Jackson didn’t have a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine just yet, he has met with Tomlin and the Steelers multiple times during the pre-draft process.

“I met with Coach Tomlin and the DC [defensive coordinator Teryl Austin] when I was out at the Senior Bowl. Coach Tomlin is a coach I wouldn’t mind playing for at all,” Jackson said. “He’s got that dawg mentality. He likes attitude and swagger on the field from when we talked, and I definitely like Coach Tomlin.”

Jackson’s style certainly fits what the Steelers are looking for at the cornerback position, bringing that aggressive, uber-confident nature to the table.

After three seasons at Alabama, Jackson transferred to Oregon for the 2023 season and put together a great campaign. Jackson had three interceptions for Oregon in 2023 and added five tackles for a loss. He checked in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds at the Combine.

During his week in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl, Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle noted that Jackson showed great body control and hands in coverage. That lines up with what he showed on tape throughout his time at Oregon, leading the way as a lockdown cornerback.

Prior to his time at Oregon, Jackson didn’t get much run at cornerback for the Crimson Tide, but he was a standout on special teams, earning two Special Teams Player of the Week awards during the 2021 season, and then one in 2022.

He’s a well-rounded cornerback entering the NFL, one who fits the new-age style at the position of being long, athletic and physical. He should be firmly on the Steelers’ radar, and who knows? He might get that chance to play for Tomlin.