Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: February 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We just concluded the All-Star games but still have the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Days prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. And it’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — AMARIUS MIMS/OT/GEORGIA

The Steelers need to finish the overall rebuild of their offensive line, and Georgia OT Amarius Mims looks primed to be the guy to slot in at right tackle for the next five years and potentially beyond. Alex Kozora raved about Georgia’s giant offensive tackle in his draft profile, and he stands 6-7, 340 pounds with incredible length, strength, and athleticism relative to his size. He could slot in at right tackle, allowing former college teammate Broderick Jones to return to his more natural left tackle spot. Putting both former Bulldogs together on the offensive line would give the Steelers two bullies as run blockers who are refining their skills in pass protection, fortifying their offensive front with two high-caliber bookend tackles.

Well, that's one way to handle a stunt. Good lord Amarius Mims.pic.twitter.com/oo6KsS4Bkz — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) February 5, 2024

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— EDGERRIN COOPER/LB/TEXAS A&M

The Steelers could use a long-term option at inside linebacker and Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper would fit the bill. Cooper was a first-team All-American in 2023 and checked in at the Shrine Bowl at 6020, 227 pounds. In 2023, Cooper finished with 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spoke with members of Steelers Depot at the Shrine Bowl, stating that Pittsburgh has significant interest in him. Drafting Cooper would give the Steelers a three-down linebacker with the range and athleticism they haven’t had since Ryan Shazier, something that would be a big boost to the defense.

Ignore the number 45. This guy could be a game changer for the Bucs. Such a Todd Bowles player. 90.1 PFF grade and 85.5 coverage grade. Edgerrin Cooper is the real deal at ILB. pic.twitter.com/6wUn2lWwcs — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) February 7, 2024

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— SEDRICK VAN PRAN-GRANGER/C/GEORGIA

You know what’s better than drafting one Georgia offensive lineman? Drafting two of them to give Pittsburgh three-fifths of Georgia’s starting offensive line back in 2022. Van Pran-Granger is an athletic, experienced center who will excel in gap and zone-blocking schemes thanks to his mobility and aggressiveness as a run blocker. He has balance and core strength issues he needs to work on to be more sound as a pass protector, but he has shown to be capable protecting the quarterback as he only allowed one sack and one quarterback hit in his college career. Pittsburgh must try to upgrade over C Mason Cole, who had a down season in 2023, and Van Pran-Granger can be that guy to help Pittsburgh complete the overhaul of its offensive line.

Sedrick Van Pran teed off😵 pic.twitter.com/1fRik7wrlh — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 14, 2021

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— CAM HART/CB/NOTRE DAME

The Steelers need to draft an outside corner to pair with Joey Porter Jr., and if you listened to our roundtable discussion of the Senior Bowl, you should know that Notre Dame CB Cam Hart matches a lot of what Pittsburgh is looks for at the position. Hart measured in a 6027, 204 pounds at the Senior Bowl and had a strong week of practice, using his size and length to blanket receivers while making plays on the football, which came at a rarity in college. Hart is a physical corner who is a willing tackler in run support, making him an intriguing mid-round option if Pittsburgh doesn’t go cornerback early to add to the room.

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— JUSTIN EBOIGBE/DL/ALABAMA

The Steelers have to add more depth and potential starters to their defensive line, and Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe could fill both needs. He’s projected as a late Day Three pick right now, but I’d personally be surprised if his draft stock stayed there. He has the measurables the Steelers look for in their 3-technique/4i defenders at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds, and he had his best season as a pass rusher in 2023, posting seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 63 total tackles. He can play the run as he eats up blocks, control gaps, and provide some competition for depth behind the starters to start his career, taking time to develop and become more of a contributor.

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— JHA’QUAN JACKSON/WR/TULANE

The Pittsburgh Steelers should look to add another receiver to the room who is slot capable and adds more speed to it in 2024, and Tulane’s Jha’Quan Jackson checks those boxes. Jackson measured in at 5090, 190 pounds in Mobile and put together a good week of practices, separating from coverage while making some impressive catches in coverage downfield. While he never surpassed 554 yards a season at Tulane, Jackson has the ability to be a better player in the pros than he was in college. He displays good ball tracking as a downfield threat as well as the ability to generate YAC and pull away from defenders covering him.

Under the Radar: Tulane WR Jha'Quan Jackson Throughout his career, he's demonstrated good hand-eye coordination, body control and the ability to locate any ball. A legitimate vertical threat and displays good focus. A solid slot option. 2024 #NFL Draft Prospect pic.twitter.com/3dRQ3TymRM — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) February 7, 2024

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— AUSTIN MCNAMARA/P/TEXAS TECH

If the Steelers miss out on coveted Iowa P Tory Taylor, Austin McNamara of Texas Tech is another name that could do well as a potential Pressley Harvin III replacement should Pittsburgh decide to bring in some competition for its inconsistent punter. McNamara averaged 46.3 yards in 2023, placing four punts inside the 20 with a long of 59 yards on the season. The redshirt senior has been Texas Tech’s punter the last five seasons, bringing plenty of experience to the table as the Steelers look to do a better job flipping field position, thus pushing their incumbent punter with viable competition with their last pick.