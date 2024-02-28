Mike Tomlin’s ‘Been To Our School A Lot,’ Says Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Though Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro has had a formal meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it’s far from the first time he’s gotten to see Mike Tomlin. Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, including our own Jonathan Heitritter, Orhorhoro said Tomlin has made frequent visits to Clemson.

“It was real good,” Orhorhoro said of his interview with Pittsburgh. “Mike Tomlin, he’s a guy that’s been to our school a lot of times and so he’s a familiar face for me. So it just seemed like I was just talking to somebody that I already knew.”

Clemson is one of the Steelers’ “must” stops during each Pro Day circuit. In part because the school perennially produces solid NFL talent. At least one Tiger has been selected in the top three rounds in every draft since 2010, a remarkable streak, and the school had a pair of first-round picks in 2023 in DL Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Pittsburgh’s affinity for Clemson also stems from a strong relationship with Dabo Swinney, the school’s head coach since October 2008. When former GM Kevin Colbert made his last trek to Clemson before retiring, the school presented him with a framed jersey.

Despite the Steelers’ frequent stops, they have a relatively light track record of drafting Tigers. Just two in the Mike Tomlin era, the last being WR Martavis Bryant in 2014 and the first CB Crezdon Butler in 2010. In fact, those are the only two Clemson Tigers the Steelers have drafted since selecting DL Brenston Buckner in the second round of the 1994 draft. Pittsburgh often signs undrafted free agents or invites prospects to rookie minicamp, K B.T. Potter being the latest example last season, but its draft classes haven’t featured many Tigers.

Ruke Orhorhoro could change that. Checking the size, pedigree, and production boxes the Steelers look for, his formal meeting with them at the Combine squarely puts him on the team’s radar. He is currently projected to be a Day 2 selection, and Pittsburgh needs to add talent, youth, and depth to its aging defensive line. Orhorhoro said he prefers playing between guard and tackle but is flexible to align all over the defensive front.

“I’d probably say the d-tackle, three-technique,” he said of his best fit. “I like playing that the most. Or any outside shade or five-technique. But honestly, anywhere I feel like I can play anywhere from the zero to the nine at a high level.”

Yet again, Clemson boasts a number of top prospects in this year’s draft. Cornerback Nate Wiggins is likely a first-round pick while Orhorhoro and fellow DL Tyler Davis could go in the top 100. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., with whom the Steelers also held a formal meeting, is likely a second-round selection, while several others, like C Will Putnam and RB Will Shipley, are also likely to hear their name called during draft weekend.