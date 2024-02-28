ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Pairs Steelers With Clemson’s Nate Wiggins In Latest Mock Draft

The buzz regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is only going to get louder and louder, especially this week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema stated on Steelers Nation Radio’s “The Blitz” that Wiggins is the “perfect” prospect for the Steelers due to his size, physicality and overall play style. Then, on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joined in on the buzz, pairing the Steelers with Wiggins in his latest first-round mock draft.

Previously, Kiper paired the Steelers with Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter in his first mock draft of the offseason. On Wednesday, he changed names, putting Wiggins with the Steelers as the fourth cornerback off the board behind Alabama’s Terrion Arnold at No. 15 to the Indianapolis Colts, Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell at No. 17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean at No. 19 to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I went corner in my Mock Draft 1.0, and I don’t see a reason to change, though the Steelers just cut starting center Mason Cole and will have to replace him. Wiggins could pair a formidable pairing with Joey Porter Jr., who came on in the second half of last season,” Kiper Jr. writes. “Wiggins allowed just 4.2 yards per attempt as the nearest defender in coverage last season, taking a leap forward from 2022, when he allowed 6.1.

“At 6-2, 185 pounds, he has a great blend of size and speed. With two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack, he showed up all over the Tigers’ 2023 tape.”

Wiggins has a great frame for the position with long arms. He plays very physical and can really erase opponents, which showed up on tape time and time again during his Clemson career, especially the last two seasons. Wiggins recorded 29 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown for the Tigers in 2023 season with three interceptions total over the last two years as the Tigers’ top cornerback.

That will play well opposite Porter, who finished in the top five in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after putting together a very strong first season in the Black and Gold as that No. 1 shutdown cornerback with great size and physicality.

In a scouting report for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora gave Wiggins, a Round 1 grade, comparing him to longtime NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.