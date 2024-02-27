PFF Draft Analyst Calls Clemson CB Nate Wiggins ‘Perfect’ Fit For Steelers Next To Joey Porter Jr.

When it comes to potential targets in the 2024 NFL Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers, opinions vary.
From offensive tackles to centers, defensive linemen to inside linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks, the opinions are all over the board.
But as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis, the focus seems to be honing in on cornerback or offensive tackle for the Steelers when it comes to the first round.
At least, that’s the case for Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema. Appearing on Steelers Nation Radio’s “The Blitz” show with Wes Uhler, Arthur Moats, and Matt Williamson, Sikkema said that cornerback should be the target for the Steelers in the first round, and there’s one name that is “perfect” for the Steelers at No. 20 overall.
Clemson’s Nate Wiggins.
“I think it was great that they were able to get JPJ [Joey Porter Jr.] where they were able to get him at the beginning of the second round last year, but you just look at the rest of that cornerback room, and it’s an older room. You gotta get younger in general. And so, yeah, I keep looking at like Nate Wiggins from Clemson,” Sikkema said of Wiggins and the Steelers, according to audio via the show’s podcast page. “I feel like Wiggins would be perfect for them, right? Because you look at JPJ and what he does really well, press coverage corner, he likes to get those long arms involved, likes to get physical with guys.
“And if you have two corners, now you can have flexibility. …When you have two corners that let you let your defensive coordinator just go, ‘Hey, go guard him…this is what we need. Don’t let this dude catch the ball.’ And you got two guys who can really step up and be physical at the line of scrimmage and kind of prevent that, that’s huge. And I think that that’s what Wiggins does really well.”
Wiggins as a potential fit in the cornerback room for the Steelers across from Joey Porter Jr. is very intriguing, considering the size, physicality, and production that Wiggins has coming from the college level.
The Clemson cornerback recorded 29 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown for the Tigers this season, with three interceptions total over the last two years. He’s been a popular name tied to the Steelers in the pre-draft cycle, even dating back to the 2023 college football season.
Those ties and buzz regarding him as a fit for the Steelers continue to gain steam.
“Overall, Wiggins is an impressive cover corner. His tackling and run defense must be improved and cleaned up, but they’re secondary issues. The dude can play the pass. Really interesting prospect with high-end traits and tape. Certainly, someone the Steelers should be doing their homework on, and I imagine they will. My NFL comp is Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.”
The Steelers likely are doing their homework on Wiggins, due to their respect for, and relationship with, the Clemson football program and head coach Dabo Swinney.
We’ll see how large of a contingent the Steelers send to Clemson’s Pro Day as the pre-draft cycle rolls along.