Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,090)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,090 on this Tuesday afternoon, I plead for the endless speculation and hot takes regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation to stop with just a few weeks to go before free agency begins.
