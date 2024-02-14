Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,077)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
Episode 1,077 on this Wednesday afternoon, I talk about new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Coach Tom Arth and the NFL’s connections to John Carroll University.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1077)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1628486499
