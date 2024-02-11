Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,074)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1074 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick winning the Bart Starr Award in addition to his acceptance speech.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1074)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8128693161
6bc9mw6n