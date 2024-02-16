Kenny Pickett Likely ‘Excited To Get A Fresh Start’ With Arthur Smith, Says Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning a new leaf with their offense in 2024. Matt Canada was fired following the Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and while there were new faces running the offense, it was still largely operating under Canada’s offensive system. The Steelers hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in his place after a brief search. QB Kenny Pickett operated soley under Canada’s system in his two years starting, and now he will get a chance at a fresh start under Smith.

Patrick Peterson discussed this topic on his latest episode of All Things Covered on YouTube.

“I can’t wait to see what the outcome is gonna be,” Patrick Peterson said. “I’m sure Kenny is very excited to get a fresh start, and not only with Coach Arthur, but with the offensive staff that he’s bringing along with him…I think it’s gonna make it that much better for Kenny moving forward.”

With Pickett effectively being benched in favor of the hot hand of Mason Rudolph in the final couple games of the season, including the playoff game, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not Pickett is going to get another chance. A large portion of the media are already working out their mock offseasons for the Steelers including other available quarterbacks like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

If you believe the words of Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin, it sure sounds like Pickett is going to get every chance to begin the season as the starter once again. Tomlin was asked if next year’s starter was already on the roster to which he replied “yes”. Meanwhile Rooney defended Pickett in one of his media sessions saying, “he’s showed himself to be a winner.”

Peterson routinely referred to Pickett as the main beneficiary of Smith’s hiring.

“I think Kenny Pickett [has] the opportunity to really reap the fruits of this labor,” Peterson said. “I know Coach Tomlin wanted to get a guy in here that really fit that Pittsburgh mentality…So I think it was a great hire.”

If you look at Smith’s time in Tennessee, he managed to turn Ryan Tannehill from a middling quarterback in the NFL into a Pro Bowler in their first season together. Tannehill had an adjusted net yards per passing attempt of 5.29 in the 2018 season before he joined Smith in Tennessee. He saw a large jump in that stat in 2019, finishing with an 8.52 in his lone Pro Bowl season. Pickett finished last season with that exact same 5.29 ANY/A.

If Pickett gets the starting nod, which signs seem to indicate he will, then he will be getting a much-needed fresh start under an experienced coordinator with a track record of success in that role. If he can make even half the jump that Tannehill did in 2019, then chances are good that Pickett’s career will be back on track.