Is WR Denzel Mims A Roster Sleeper?

Is Pittsburgh Steelers WR Denzel Mims a roster sleeper?

Somewhat quietly, the Steelers added former second-round draft pick Denzel Mims to their practice squad on October 3. A three-year veteran, he failed to live up to his potential in three years with the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions acquired him in July for conditional draft picks in the even he makes the roster, but they waived him with an injury designation in late August.

He sat unsigned, perhaps not healthy enough to sign anywhere, until the Steelers picked him up. He remained there for the remainder of the season, never elevated, and re-signed on a Reserve/Future contract.

So what comes next for the 26-year-old? He is still 6-3 and over 200 pounds. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Athletically, he has what you look for, yet he’s already on his third team, so how do you explain that away?

Quite simply, not all early draft picks work out. Mims produced his best numbers as a rookie with 23 catches for 357 yards, but he’s still without a touchdown. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t believe that’s all his fault.

Mims sought a trade himself prior to the 2022 season, which the Jets did not grant. He argued the team did not allow him a legitimate opportunity to establish himself. The Steelers reportedly expressed interest in him at that time, so it’s no surprise they eventually added him. And that also strengthens the odds that he actually makes the team, perhaps.

Can he be more productive in a better environment? The Lions had incentive to release him so they didn’t have to give up a draft pick, and with an injury, he didn’t have much chance to establish himself.

Now he has a full offseason to develop under Arthur Smith in the Steelers’ offense. And the Steelers need wide receivers, so finding depth in a player like Mims could make a big difference. They are unlikely to keep Allen Robinson II barring a pay cut. Calvin Austin III is still working to establish himself as a legitimate offensive player.

He will struggle without a special teams background, admittedly. He should be at the point of his career at which he understands he needs to take on other tasks. With the right attitude, he has the talent to make a roster thin at the wide receiver position.

