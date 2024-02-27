Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Wide Receiver

Total Positional Figure: 10

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Diontae Johnson: Johnson had his highs and lows last season. He found the end zone six times, including the playoffs, but he also faced a lot of public criticism. He even had to apologize to his teammates for not giving effort after a fumble. Still an elite route runner, he is at times his own worst enemy.

George Pickens: As is Pickens, for that matter. One of the most purely talented wide receivers in team history, Pickens remains a barrel of untapped potential. The potential we do see is routinely enticing, but he has significant maturity issues on and off the field. I question if he can actually reach his potential, and I don’t assign all the blame for that elsewhere.

Allen Robinson II: Acquired via trade a year ago, Robinson posted thoroughly unproductive numbers in 2023. But he caught nearly 70 percent of his targets, is a willing blocker, and provides leadership in the locker room. Due $10 million in 2024, he can’t stay on those terms, but they can find other terms. He may be wise to accept a pay cut because I don’t see a robust market for him.

Calvin Austin III: Austin caught 17 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown last season. He also rushed for 57 and a touchdown. As a punt returner, he only averaged 8.6 yards with a long of 34, but improved over the course of the season. Counting on him to step into a bigger role in 2024 may be asking too much.

Denzel Mims: A former second-round draft pick, Mims spent the entirety of his fourth season on practice squads. He’s got talent and size. Can the Steelers do anything with him?

Duece Watts: Watts spent just about the entire year on the practice squad as a rookie free agent. He spent the 2023 offseason with the Packers, so we haven’t even seen him yet.

Dez Fitzpatrick: A bit of a camp darling, Fitzpatrick spent most of the year on the practice squad but played in one game on special teams. That is where he has the most value.

Marquez Callaway: A futures signing, Callaway has an NFL resume. He caught 46 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 for the Saints. His role diminished in 2022, however, and he played just 28 snaps last year. At 6-2, he offers some intrigue, but many players like him come and go.

Pending Free Agents:

Miles Boykin: A former third-round pick, Boykin has spent the past two years with the Steelers. He has turned himself into a special teams ace of sorts and likely re-signs with the team for a one-year deal. But that’s basically his ceiling at this point in his career.

Additions:

Keilahn Harris: A 2023 undrafted rookie, Harris spent time with the Falcons, including on their practice squad. He suffered an injury and eventually reached a settlement, signing with the Steelers at the end of the year on a futures deal.

Deletions: N/A

Offseason Strategy:

I don’t suspect the Steelers are interested in trading Diontae Johnson for anything but a premium pick, if that. They want to see what they have at quarterback, and this is a group that already needs reinforcements. Especially so if they release Robinson rather than working out a contract adjustment.

While they probably re-sign Boykin, they could easily double dip on the position this offseason from the outside. A veteran free agent plus an early- to mid-round draft pick seems a likely plan of attack. Those investments are important for the future as well if this is Johnson’s last season. Pickens also has yet to prove he merits major financial investment. And Austin is more of a punt returner right now than a factor at wide receiver.