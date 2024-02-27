GM: Ravens Will ‘Probably’ Franchise Tag DT Justin Madubuike If No Extension Reached

Coming off a breakout season, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is in line for a huge payday.

But if that long-term extension and significant payday doesn’t come to fruition in the coming week, the Ravens will “probably” franchise tag the breakout defensive tackle, according to GM Eric DeCosta.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, DeCosta stated that if the Ravens can’t get a long-term deal done by next Tuesday, the Ravens will probably use the franchise tag on the young defensive lineman, That will lock in the player for $22.1 million in 2024, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, if the two sides cannot reach a long-term agreement before mid-July.

Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic first reported DeCosta’s comments from the combine regarding the franchise tag.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Madubuike broke out in 2023, recording 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and one forced fumble on the season. He garnered second-team All-Pro honors while also earning a trip to the Pro Bowl and finishing ninth in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Prior to the 2023 season, Madubuike had just 8.5 sacks and just 17 tackles for loss in this first three seasons before putting it all together in his fourth year.

Now, he’s in line for a huge payday.

The Ravens want to keep Madubuike in the Purple and Black long-term. It just comes down to reaching an agreement on the long-term extension. If that can’t be reached though, there’s a good chance he’ll receive the franchise tag.

“We’re trying to get a deal done, we’ve had discussions… hopefully we get a deal done,” DeCosta said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame.

The Ravens have historically done a good job of reaching long-term deals with homegrown players, and Madubuike fits that mold. More of a rotational player in his first three years, he developed into a game-changing interior pass rusher who gives the Ravens a major weapon in the trenches defensively.

He’s just 26 years old and has some of his best football ahead based on the trajectory of his career. Chances are, the Ravens will get a deal done with Madubuike, and soon. But the franchise tag remains in play.