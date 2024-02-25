Fowler: Ravens’ Interest In Derrick Henry, Other Top RBs Is Serious

The Baltimore Ravens’ running back room could look pretty different in 2024, but could it include former All-Pro Derrick Henry? According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, their interest in the former rushing champ is more than just rumors. More than that, he expects them to pursue the top of the running back market this offseason.

“I think they’re gonna look at some high-end help, potentially”, he told Glenn Clark for PressBox Sports. He mentioned the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard and the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, but acknowledged Henry as well.

“Yeah. I think it’s practical for all of these guys, all these running back, Henry included. Henry is one of the backs that they’ve studied”, Fowler told his hosts. He noted that all teams make lists of free agents they like before whittling them down, and trusts that Henry is on that list. He does have questions, however, even if they come from the outside.

“In this case, Henry’s in that mix. After asking around, though, I think the fit could be difficult because he’s so I-formation-heavy in his career and the Ravens do so much out of the gun”, he said. “I do think Henry’s on the radar”.

Now 30 years old, Henry has eight seasons and more than 2,000 carries under his belt with the Tennessee Titans. He just completed a four-year, $50 million contract, however, and is due to be a free agent next month.

Though he’s not quite the same elite player who rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020, Henry still produces in volume. He recorded 280 carries last season for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he recorded 1,936 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns. He is reliable for double-digit scores, having done so every year since 2018. Even after missing nine games in 2021, he still scored 10 times and rushed for 937 yards.

The Ravens’ interest in Henry doesn’t come out of nowhere. They reportedly attempted to trade for him in October last year to the point CB Marlon Humphrey believed that they were getting it done. Now Fowler acknowledges they begin the offseason process with that interest intact.

They are also the early betting favorites to sign Henry, which is equally unsurprising. The only healthy running back of note they have under contract is Justice Hill. 2023 rookie Keaton Mitchell tore his ACL. J.K. Dobbins is a free agent coming off a torn Achilles. They just failed to re-sign Gus Edwards before his contract voided, also due to hit the open market.

With the salary cap coming in bigger than many expected, Baltimore and other teams may be more willing to spend a little extra to address a weakness. Even if they don’t sign Henry, they could land another one of the bigger names on the running back market. The way Fowler talked, their not doing so may be a surprise.