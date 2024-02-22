Ravens Are Betting Favorites To Sign RB Derrick Henry After Nearly Trading For Him In 2023

There isn’t a team in the league that values the running game more than the Baltimore Ravens, and there isn’t a running back in the game (with healthy knees) who better personifies that aspect of the game than Derrick Henry.

Having spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry hits the open market for the first time in his career. And the Ravens are the betting favorites to land the former rushing champ. But are they actually interested in him as he turns 31?

Henry isn’t quite the elite force who won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, but he still produces. Even in 2023, he rushed for 1,167 yards with 12 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. Playing with an elite running quarterback like Lamar Jackson would only improve his effectiveness.

In truth, the Ravens signing Henry is far from farfetched. Even the team’s own website acknowledges they reportedly tried to trade for him ahead of the 2023 deadline. CB Marlon Humphrey said in November he thought that trade was going to happen. If they wanted to trade for him in October, they probably still have some interest in him now.

After all, J.K. Dobbins is coming off his season major season-ending injury. Rookie sensation Keaton Mitchell tore his ACL. Gus “The Bus” Edwards played far less efficiently in 2023 in a starring role, and is due to hit free agency after the Ravens failed to sign him to an extension before his contract voided.

The Ravens retain Justice Hill, who proved effective as a limited contributor. They added Dalvin Cook late last season, who rushed for 23 yards on eight attempts in the postseason. But he, too, however, is due to reach unrestricted free agency.

Henry just wrapped up a four-year, $50 million contract, but surely he knows he’s not going to see that type of money again. I don’t know exactly what contract gets him signed this offseason, but I know it won’t go that high.

No matter what variables may change, the Ravens’ commitment to the run game doesn’t. The faces in the backfield change, however, so why not Henry? He’s still an effective running back and at least a borderline Pro Bowler. He’s led the league in four of the past five seasons in carries, the long exception due to injury. Indeed, he’s also scored double-digit rushing touchdowns six years running, including the year he played just eight games.

Would the Ravens give him 300 carries if they signed him? I doubt it. They wouldn’t need him to do that. And surely they hope to have at least two of Edwards, Dobbins, and Mitchell back. Dobbins, by the way, is also entering free agency, though his injury history limited his market. But I’m sure they could figure out a way to use him.