Former Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Signs With UFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland has found his next professional home. But it’s not in the NFL. Instead, McFarland has signed with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. The league issued a press release Tuesday that included McFarland as one of seven players added to the league’s rosters.

Ex-Steelers punter Brad Wing also signed with the Brahmas. The Steelers’ starting punter in 2014, he was brought back to punt in two games in 2023, averaging 45 yards on 11 attempts. Pittsburgh re-signed Wing to the practice squad ahead of their playoff game but did not elevate him.

McFarland, the team’s fourth-round pick in 2020, never saw his career pan out in Pittsburgh. Though gifted with 4.4 speed, his lack of size, power, and versatility hampered his chances of making an impact. Injuries also played a role as he dealt with knee problems. After playing in the 2023 opener, McFarland landed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Though he returned mid-season, he rarely dressed on gamedays, losing out to RB Godwin Igwebuike, who offered a more well-rounded special teams skillset.

In four years with the Steelers, Anthony McFarland carried the ball just 42 times, 33 of those coming as a rookie. He averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt and chipped in only 11 receptions as a receiver. His most notable performance came in a 2022 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren hurt, McFarland carried the ball six times for 30 yards and added two receptions for 11 yards as he and Benny Snell teamed up to help the Steelers win.

Though McFarland had a strong training camp in 2023, his lack of special teams value, coupled with the injury, left him with little role on the team. He was used on kick returns and had some success, but it wasn’t enough to dress him on gamedays. Pittsburgh waived him late in the year, re-signing him to the practice squad on Christmas. His contract expired a week after the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

McFarland will look to put on good tape this spring with the hopes of landing in an NFL camp this summer. The UFL will kick off its merged league between the XFL and USFL on March 30. San Antonio’s season will debut on March 31st against the D.C. Defenders.