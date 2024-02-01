Fans Should Be Encouraged Steelers Stuck With Rudolph Over Pickett, Mina Kimes Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing when they dressed Kenny Pickett as Mason Rudolph’s backup quarterback. They did it for the finale with their season on the line. Then they took it a step further and did it again for a playoff game.

Rudolph opened the season, for the second consecutive year, as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback behind Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. That he started a playoff game in a healthy quarterback room, Mina Kimes believes, speaks volumes.

“I would actually be encouraged as a Steelers fan that they stuck with Rudolph [over Pickett at quarterback] even though it obviously didn’t translate into playoff success,” she said on NFL Live on Tuesday. “It signaled to me that this franchise recognized that just because Kenny Pickett was a first-round draft pick doesn’t mean that he’s guaranteed that spot as a starter and hopefully that willingness to consider competition at the position continues into this offseason”.

The Steelers staked the proverbial future of their franchise on Pickett in 2022, drafting him in the first round. Something obviously went amiss by the end of his second season if he spent his first playoff game on the bench.

Many still question if the Steelers are serious about providing a challenge to Pickett for the starting role. But how could it be anything other than the case, given what they’ve already done? Nobody can be an unchallenged starter when his last outing was a playoff game spectator.

Sure, they go into the offseason hoping that he never gives them a reason to doubt. If he actually develops into the quarterback that they thought, then it shouldn’t look like a challenge. He should be the first-team quarterback from wall to wall in that case. Unless his challenger truly looks to be his equal or better, of course.

To that end, the Steelers are pairing Pickett with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. Owner Art Rooney II said he believes the in-season change at coordinator stunted his growth. Having a complete offseason in a competent offense could prove revelatory, not just for him but for all of us.

They still have to decide what the quarterback room will look like. Rudolph is a free agent, while Mitch Trubisky is not. There is a good chance they release the latter and re-sign the former. With Smith in toe, they could possibly have interest in Ryan Tannehill as well.

We won’t know how serious they are about any aspect of this quarterback discussion until things actually get underway. The first order of business is lining up the room. Is Rudolph in there? Is Trubisky? Pickett will be in that Steelers quarterback room, without question. But will anybody else who is not currently on the roster?