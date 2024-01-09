Mike Tomlin: Steelers ‘Staying With The Hot Hand,’ Starting Mason Rudolph In Playoff Game Against Bills

It comes as no surprise, as QB Mason Rudolph led a three-game win streak to help the Pittsburgh Steelers qualify for the playoffs, but Mike Tomlin announced that the team will continue with Rudolph as the starting quarterback for the playoffs.

“At the quarterback position. we’ll stay with Mason Rudolph,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that was posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Much like in the spirit in which we worked a week ago, we’re just simply staying with the hot hand, and not disrupting the apple cart.”

Following a three-game losing streak that left the Steelers on the outside looking in at the playoffs, Rudolph provided a spark to the offense and led the Steelers to their first and second 30-point games of the season. He has yet to throw an interception in those three games and has been a big part of protecting the football. He did fumble three times in the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, losing one of them, but it was a cold, rainy day and ball security was an issue for just about everybody that touched the ball. His play was more than serviceable overall in that Week 18 game with 18 completions on 20 attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown, breaking a Steelers record for single-game completion percentage.

“We’ve been in some tough circumstances. He’s delivered, we’ve delivered and so we will continue in that vein,” Tomlin said.

Another big thing that Rudolph has provided to the Steelers is the deep ball. Out of all NFL quarterbacks, he had the second-most touchdown passes of 60-plus yards this season behind only Tua Tagovailoa. He has three of them in three starts. He also has nine explosive passing plays of 20-plus yards, so he is averaging three of those per game.

That has helped open up the offense and provided some room for the offensive line and the running game to emerge as a major driving force for this team’s playoff push. Najee Harris has had back-to-back weeks rushing for over 100 yards and the 1-2 punch of Harris and Jaylen Warren has consistently been relied on to help control the ball and carry a majority of the load on offense.

QB Kenny Pickett will once again act as the primary backup. After a bit of drama the week prior, all signs pointed to Pickett being a true professional with the handling of his benching. The sideline reporters during the Ravens game talked about how he helped move a space heater closer so Rudolph wouldn’t get cold in the inclement weather.

Rudolph will get the first playoff start of his career Sunday when the Steelers go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. This season, Rudolph has attempted 74 passes, completing 55 of them for 719 yards and three touchdowns. His spark will be counted on to help the Steelers overcome a red-hot Bills team that is currently favored by 10 points.