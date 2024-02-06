Dulac: Steelers Interviewing QB Coach Candidates

It seems like QB coach and former interim play caller Mike Sullivan is slated to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season after missing out on offensive coordinator positions with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. That apparently hasn’t stopped the team from interviewing candidates for the QB coach position under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, who appeared on the “Chipped Ham and Football” podcast for the P-G with fellow Steelers’ beat writer Brian Batko, the Steelers are currently interviewing and have interviewed QB coach candidates. However, Dulac stated that Sullivan felt good about his year-end review with head coach Mike Tomlin and gave no indication that he wouldn’t be back for the 2024 season.
“Quarterback coach Mike Sullivan talked to, in the season-end review if you will, with Mike Tomlin and was encouraged by his talk with Mike Tomlin. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that he would be gone. If anything, it was probably a good chance that he would be back,” Dulac said, according to video via the Post-Gazette’s YouTube page. “He interviewed for offensive coordinator positions at Las Vegas and New Orleans. He thought they went well. Obviously he didn’t get those jobs, but right now there’s no guarantee he will be back in Pittsburgh.
“And I’ve been told that they are interviewing candidates for that quarterback position, quarterback coach. And it’s unclear to me whether, just based on his conversation with Mike Tomlin, I think he has to be in the hunt. But I can’t sit here and tell you for sure whether he is or he isn’t. I know this: he has not been told he’s out.”
The Steelers recently reportedly parted ways with wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson and saw former assistant quarterbacks coach David Corley and former offensive assistant Matt Tomsho leave the franchise. Jackson lasted just two years as wide receivers coach while Tomsho was former offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s right-hand man for many years. Therefore, his departure is not a surprise.
Corley’s departure was a bit surprising just because he was the assistant QB coach brought in to make sure all the quarterbacks were getting ample coaching time in the Steel City. If you recall, the Steelers were without a quarterbacks coach in 2018 when offensive coordinator Randy Fitchner handled both roles.
Though Dulac didn’t say this, it could be possible that the Steelers are interviewing candidates for an assistant QB coach role to replace Corley, assuming Sullivan is coming back. With the jobs in Las Vegas and New Orleans being filled, there’s a good chance Sullivan is back, just based on what’s available out there.
But that’s simply speculating. It’s interesting though that the Steelers are reportedly interviewing candidates, signaling potential more changes coming to the offensive coaching staff.
Dulac also added that offensive line coach Pat Meyer has already signed a new contract, which reportedly happened earlier in the offseason while tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts is expected to return, too. Running backs coach and former interim OC Eddie Faulkner’s status is up in the air.
“I think the same with Eddie Faulkner, the other coach who was part of the co-coordinator setup that they had. I don’t know for certain that he’ll be back, but I do know, based on what I’ve told, that Pat Meyer definitely will be back as will Alfredo Roberts,” Dulac added. “They have to find a new quality control coach for special teams and they have to find an assistant defensive backs coach, but I don’t expect any other changes on the defensive staff.”
The Steelers recently lost Gerald Alexander to the Raiders as the safeties coach under new head coach Antonio Pierce. Alexander was the assistant defensive backs coach to Grady Brown the last two seasons.
With Smith now in charge of the offense, things could continue to change in Pittsburgh as he implements his vision and potentially makes the case for some staff changes. The Steelers already have an opening at the wide receiver coach position and could have one at quarterback coach, too.