Steelers Offensive Assistants David Corley, Matt Tomsho Leaving Team

Per TribLive’s Joe Rutter, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant quarterbacks coach David Corley and quality control coach Matt Tomsho are no longer listed on the team media website, a sign that they will not be back with the team next season.

— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) February 5, 2024

Tomsho leaving the team is no surprise, as he came in with prior offensive coordinator Matt Canada and worked with Canada at his previous college stops at LSU, Pitt, N.C. State and Maryland. We speculated that Tomsho could be out the door when the team moved on from Canada prior to Week 12. He got his start as a student manager at N.C. State and followed Canada up the ranks. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tomsho return to the college ranks for his next job.

Corley just wrapped up his second season as Pittsburgh’s assistant quarterbacks coach under Mike Sullivan. He joined the Steelers after a stint interning with the Carolina Panthers, and he also has a wealth of collegiate coaching experience, including serving as wide receivers coach at Penn State in 2018. He also served as the offensive coordinator and special teams coach at UConn in 2016.

We’ll see if the new hires have any ties to Smith. Given Tomsho’s extensive ties to Canada, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith was able to bring in his preferred candidate for the quality control role. Corley had worked with Frisman Jackson and Pat Meyer with the Panthers in 2021, and with Jackson now leaving the team, Smith and Mike Sullivan, if he stays as Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach, will likely decide on a hire with input from Mike Tomlin.

The news follows the departure of wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson earlier today. It’s likely that all three had their contracts expire and not be renewed, and the Steelers will now go in a different direction. After hiring offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Steelers will look to make some changes to the staff around him with Corley, Tomsho and Jackson all now appearing to be coaching free agents.