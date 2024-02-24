Depot After Dark: Tender And Tag Numbers, Rudolph Visits Aspen, Combine Schedule

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Tenders And Tags

Along with the fifth-year option, the NFL released official tender and tag amounts for 2024 now that the salary cap has been set at a record number. As shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, here are the restricted tenders for each level, ranging from $2.985 million to $7.390 million.

Restricted free agent tender numbers are also now set for 2024: pic.twitter.com/ne5eoyMh8c — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

Albert Breer provided the franchise tag numbers with quarterbacks coming in at a whopping $38.801 million.

NFL has informed teams of the franchise tag numbers for '24. QB: $38.801 million

RB: $11.951 million

WR: $21.816 million

TE: $12.693 million

OL: $20.985 million

DE: $21.324 million

DT: $22.102 million

LB: $24.007 million

CB: $19.802 million

S: $17.123 million

K/P: $5.984 million — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 23, 2024

Much of this information won’t apply to the Steelers. They won’t use the franchise tag on anyone and have only four restricted free agents: LS Christian Kuntz, ILB Chapelle Russell, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and DE Renell Wren.

Russell and Wren are unlikely to even be part of the 2024 camp roster, and McFarland has signed with the UFL. Kuntz will probably be retained but the team is far more likely to sign him to a cheaper one (or even two) year-deal as opposed to putting the lowest tender on him.



Rudolph Goes To Aspen

QB Mason Rudolph is hitting the slopes weeks before hitting free agency. Rudolph shared he’s in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying one heck of a view.

Mason Rudolph living it up in Aspen, per IG. Will he re-sign with the Steelers in the next four weeks? #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Ko6eqJlF4Y — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 23, 2024

The question becomes where his feet are at come the new league year. Pittsburgh wants to re-sign him, but Rudolph could start fresh somewhere else. How strong of a market he has will determine plenty when it comes to his price tag.

Combine Presser Schedule

The NFL released the press schedule for general managers to speak during next week’s NFL Combine. Pittsburgh’s Omar Khan will speak Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Podium Six. He’ll be speaking at the same time as Baltimore Ravens’ GM Eric DeCosta.

This will be the first time Khan has spoken since the Steelers’ season ended. Presumably, much of the conversation will revolve around the future of the quarterback position.