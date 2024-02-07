Depot After Dark: Steelers Fan Plays Wheel Of Fortune, Celebrating Nunn, New Steelers Book

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 6.

Steelers Superfan On Wheel Of Fortune

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Wheel of Fortune is featuring its “NFL Superfan Tournament” throughout the week. On Monday, Jon H. represented Steelers’ Nation. A local volunteer coach married to a Green Bay Packers fan, Jon didn’t come away as the show’s winner, but it’s still cool to see the black and gold represented. The winner was Candace, a New Orleans Saints fan.

Celebrating Nunn

To celebrate Black History Month, the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrated longtime scout Bill Nunn, sharing this tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Nunn, who worked for the Pittsburgh Courier and produced the annual Black All-American Team, was convinced to join the Steelers as a part-time and eventually full-time scout. His eye for talent and HBCU college connections shaped the ’70s dynasty with names like L.C. Greenwood, John Stallworth, and Donnie Shell. His teachings were passed down to scouts hired after him, and his influence on the team still remains even a decade after his death. The Steelers’ draft room is named the Bill Nunn Draft Room.

Seth Meyers New “Steelers Book”

Monday night, late-night host and Steelers fan Seth Meyers poked some fun at the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift conspiracy theories about the Super Bowl being rigged. He joked that the NFL hasn’t rigged it since the Green Bay Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in his new “book” you can read about on the dark web.

Here’s the clip from Steel City Star.

I’m sure Rashard Mendenhall is ready to weigh in here.