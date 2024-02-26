Depot After Dark: Kickoff Change, Howell Available, Retired Player Program

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 25.

Kickoff Rule Change Discussed

The NFL Competition Committee, of which Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a member of, recently discussed a proposal to change the NFL’s kickoff rules. They could potentially go to the XFL model which mandates all players except for the kicker and returner to line up five yards apart on the kickoff. NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported the news.

Competition Committee discussed at length the XFL kickoff. A source says there could be a proposal for a March vote on a version of the XFL model as a way to address the kickoff — too few returns this season. NFL wants to keep the return in the game, while making the play safer. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024

The vote could take place in March, and Battista adds that the Competition Committee will have a meeting tomorrow and more in the coming weeks.

Sam Howell Potentially On The Market

With the Washington Commanders holding the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team could opt to draft their quarterback of the future. If they do, they could trade former third-round pick Sam Howell, who threw for 3,946 yards as the team’s starter in 2023. Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports that multiple sources told him teams are interested in trading for Howell, and Washington might be able to fetch as much as a third-round pick.

The Steelers aren’t likely to go the Howell route, but he could be an intriguing option for a team with an aging quarterback like the Los Angeles Rams or New York Jets.

Lend A Hand Program Information

As Kevin Colbert told Gerry Dulac last March, he has a new role in the Steelers organization working with retired players to help them take the next step in their lives. The group was founded in 2019, and it’s a way for Colbert to help out some of the players that he signed, drafted and developed and help them acclimate into their post-football lives.

Former Steelers RB Willie Parker is a part of the group, and he spoke about some of the work that the group does and said they have a weekly Zoom call, and Colbert sends him a text encouraging him to join every week.

“They definitely make it so that it’s family-based. They embrace you when you come in as a Steeler and when you leave Pittsburgh, the final game, they show you love and respect and support whatever you got going on. Kevin Colbert, almost every Sunday or Monday, he sends a text encouraging me to get on the Zoom call on Tuesday,” Parker said on The Sports Objective podcast.

It’s great to see Colbert still involved with the organization and is so hands-on when it comes to helping out former players. It’s clear it’s made an impact on Parker