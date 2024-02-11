Chiefs Vs. 49ers Super Bowl LVIII Open Discussion Thread

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is set to begin shortly in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. This is an open discussion thread where you can talk about the game in real-time with other football fans in the comment section. The 49ers have a chance to join the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl wins in franchise history.

The 49ers are narrowly favored by two points, but it remains hard to pick against Mahomes at this point in his career, especially with the elite defense they have in Kansas City. The 49ers have a pretty great defense of their own and have a wide variety of weaposn on offense including Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

Regardless of the outcome, there will be some former Steelers getting a Super Bowl win, though the 49ers feature the only former Steelers that will actually be playing. DT Javon Hargrave and WR Ray-Ray McCloud will both have a chance to earn their first Super Bowl rings.

Here are the Super Bowl picks from the Steelers Depot staff:

Chiefs Inactives:



– WR Justyn Ross

– WR Kadarius Toney

– RB La’Mical Perine

– CB Ekow Boye-Doe

– DE BJ Thompson

– LB Darius Harris

49ers Inactives:



– QB Brandon Allen (3rd)

– OL Matt Pryor

– WR Ronnie Bell

– LB Jalen Graham

– CB Samuel Womack III

– DL T.Y. McGill

– DL Alex Barrett

Some guys just can’t handle Vegas… pic.twitter.com/ncGivjzR3u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 11, 2024

Three EASY questions on this Super Bowl Sunday for yinz to answer: 1. Which team will win Super Bowl LVIII? 2. What will the final score be? 3. Who will be voted MVP?#NFL #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/NsyDuFXNO2 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 11, 2024

And now, the end is near. And so, the @49ers and @Chiefs face that final curtain. pic.twitter.com/YgIEGOAMb1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

Your 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year — @CamHeyward pic.twitter.com/rSDB50ErAY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

San Francisco lost the opening coin toss on a tails call and the Chiefs elected to defer to the second half. The 49ers will start the game with the ball.

START OF GAME

The 49ers immediately started driving down the field at an impressive pace before McCaffrey fumbled the football away.

BALL OUT, CHIEFS HAVE IT pic.twitter.com/JfYKqv1so6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Pretty sure that catch by McCloud was longer than any route Pittsburgh had him run. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 12, 2024

END OF FIRST QUARTER: 0-0

Jake Moody hit a 55-yard field goal to break the Super Bowl record and give the 49ers the first points on the board.

JAKE MOODY GOLDEN BOOT pic.twitter.com/e9do6jBARI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Ball is loose. Deommodore Lenoir knocks the ball out and the @49ers defense forces a turnover! 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/PeAeIgfScU — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024