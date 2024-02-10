Super Bowl LVIII Prop Contest

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be getting underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday evening, and while we patiently wait for the kickoff of the big game, below are 20 propositions that are floating around on various betting sites for all to answer.

Like the last few years, we might as well go ahead and make a friendly contest out of this, and if I get more than 25 submissions of the form below, I will give $200.00 to the winner, which MUST be paid via PayPal. If you don’t have a PayPal account, you will not be paid.

This contest is only open to people who already have commented on previous posts on the site. If I don’t recognize your username as a past commenter, you will not be eligible to win.

The 20 questions are easy to answer via drop-down menus, so it shouldn’t take you very long to fill out your entry. Additionally, I will be monitoring for duplicate entrees and IP addresses as well, so don’t get any funny ideas.

I will close the contest after the first 100 entries, and I want you to know that it might take a few days for me to determine the winner.

While not required, I hope you will list your answers in the comments below. Also, I am not responsible for failed submissions that don’t come through on my end.

We will post an open thread to discuss the game a little later on Sunday.

Have a great Super Bowl weekend and thank you for playing.