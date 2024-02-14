Depot After Dark: Super Bowl Record Ratings, Ranking Steelers’ Dynasty, Romo Criticized

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 13.

Record Ratings

Sunday’s Super Bowl ratings are in. And they are spectacular. According to CBS Sports, Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers averaged 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, a new record.

Additionally, over 200 million watched all or part of the game, a figure Commissioner Roger Goodell predicted the game would reach.

CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across platforms. Link to Release: https://t.co/DHc9XPBwSn pic.twitter.com/GR3w2hbBwn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) February 13, 2024

Once again, the NFL is king.

Ranking Steelers Dynasty

The NFL has a new dynasty. With the Kansas City Chiefs winning three of the last four Super Bowls, they’ll join an exclusive club of NFL dynasties. Tuesday, Get Up’s Mike Greenberg ranked the NFL’s greatest ones and still slotted the 1970s Steel Curtain ahead of the present-day Chiefs.

In his top five, Greenberg had the 1960 Green Bay Packers in the top spot, with the ’70s Steelers second. The 1980s San Francisco 49ers were third, followed by the current Chiefs group, and finally the 2014-2018 New England Patriots.

.@Espngreeny‘s greatest NFL dynasties: 1. Packers (1960s)

2. Steelers (1970s)

3. 49ers (1980s)

4. Chiefs (2019-23)

5. Patriots (2014-18) pic.twitter.com/j4cQhiKbEM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 13, 2024

Tony Romo Criticized

With the first-ever Super Bowl to go down to the final play of the extra session (though had they not scored in that moment, the Chiefs would’ve kept the ball to start a second overtime), the game ended in a walk-off touchdown. An incredible moment, CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo came under fire for his call of it.

Instead of letting the broadcast “breathe” and take in the sights and sounds of the moment, Romo immediately jumped in with his analysis. He received plenty of online criticism, a common theme with his calls over the last two years. One article accused him of “ruining” the Super Bowl with his call.

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WITH THE SUPER BOWL! (And Tony Romo does a lot of talking/yelling) 🏈📺🎙️ #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/ScQ2D3ByYq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

Fair or foul with Romo’s call?