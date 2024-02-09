2024 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Opens Door For Hines Ward, James Harrison

Though no former Pittsburgh Steelers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2024, the results of the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting, revealed Thursday night during the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, were positive for the future prospects of former Steelers Hines Ward and James Harrison.
On Thursday night, defensive ends Julius Peppers and Dwight Freeney, linebackers Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar, wide receiver Andre Johnson, return specialist Devin Hester, and defensive lineman Steve McMichael were all selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Two pass rushers and a wide receiver getting in is good news for Harrison and Ward as the logjam shakes loose quite a bit moving forward.
Both Ward and Harrison were named Class of 2024 semifinalists back in November, making the list of 25. But ultimately, the two all-time Steelers greats didn’t make it to the final 15, keeping them out of the Hall of Fame for at least another year. But based on how voting played out this season, they have a better shot for the Class of 2025 now.
Harrison was a semifinalist for the Class of 2023, and then made it to the semifinals for the Class of 2024. Though he stated previously that he doesn’t believe he has the career numbers to be a Hall of Famer, he certainly has a strong case overall.
Of the 25 semifinalists, five were defensive ends/outside linebackers including Peppers, Freeney, Robert Mathis, Jared Allen and Harrison. Next season, names like Terrell Suggs and Cameron Wake are first-year eligible for the Hall of Fame. Though Suggs is the biggest name with a great resume, Harrison should have a strong case for the Class of 2025.
Harrison spent 14 seasons with the Steelers, part of one season with the New England Patriots and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals over his 15 years in the NFL. He entered the NFL in 2002 as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State.
Harrison is tied for second with Cameron Heyward in career sacks with 80.5 in franchise history after T.J. Watt broke the record in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. Harrison recorded 811 tackles, 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, nine recoveries, eight interceptions and a touchdown in his career. He also has a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008 on his resume and was voted first-team All-Pro twice, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl as well.
Additionally, Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII remains a top NFL play of all time. He retired a two-time Super Bowl champion and played in four Super Bowls in total.
With Johnson getting into the Hall of Fame at receiver, receivers such as Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, Steve Smith Sr., and Reggie Wayne — along with Ward — remain from the Class of 2024 semifinalists. Demaryius Thomas is the only big-name receiver set for first-year eligibility for the Class of 2025.
Though Johnson landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame shakes things loose just a bit at the receiver position, Ward still has some major names in front of him, which could make it difficult for the former Steelers receiver to get in with the Class of 2025. But his positioning appears improved with Johnson entering the Hall of Fame.
Ward, a third-round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 1998 NFL Draft, played 14 seasons with the Steelers, adding two Lombardi trophies and a Super Bowl MVP to his resume during his career. He finished with 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns in the 14 seasons and was considered the best blocking wide receiver in the game throughout his career.
Ward was one of 23 total wide receivers nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2024 and was one of five six semifinalists. Other names such as Donald Driver, Derrick Mason and Wes Welker were nominees with Ward, though they didn’t make the semifinals like Ward did.