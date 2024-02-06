Peter King: Hines Ward Is ‘Best All-Around Receiver I’ve Covered’ In 40-Year Career

Though he hasn’t played since calling it a career in 2011, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward remains the best all-around receiver that NBC Sports’ Peter King has ever covered in his illustrious 40-year career.
After selecting Ward for his all-time team Monday thanks to his physicality, production and unselfish attitude, King appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Cook and Joe Show and continued to go to bat for Ward. Though Ward has not yet been able to crack the 15 Hall of Fame finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, King made it quite clear where he stands when it comes to Ward.
“I’ve covered the game for 40 years. He is the best all-around receiver I have ever seen. And what that means is that he’s very productive. You don’t catch a thousand balls without being very productive. He’s, and, but he’s also the best blocker I’ve ever seen, as a wide receiver,” King said to Starkey and Cook, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “That is so important. You ask any coach, what do you want in your wide receivers? I want a guy who’s unselfish, who gives himself up, and who will sell out to block.
“And so I have no qualms, no regrets whatsoever about making him one of my top four receivers that I ever covered.”
Ward’s blindside block on Cincinnati linebacker Keith Rivers changed rules at the NFL level. He was a violent blocker overall, one who thrived in that area of his game. He fit the personality of the Steelers and then backed it up with his production. He finished his illustrious career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns, adding 57 carries for 428 yards and a touchdown as a member of the Steelers from 1998-2011.
Along with impressive career numbers, he was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He also earned Super Bowl XL MVP after leading the Steelers to a fifth Super Bowl title in a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks and then won a second Super Bowl with the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.
Despite those impressive numbers overall, Ward hasn’t come close to becoming a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is quite stunning to King, who still doesn’t understand why Ward hasn’t even sniffed the Hall of Fame.
“Whatever happens in the room happens. Everybody’s got their opinion, all that stuff. My feeling is people look at guys like Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt, and they just say, ‘This guy’s a better receiver than Hines Ward,]” King said. “And I don’t think, this is my opinion now. I’m one of, I think we have 50 voters, whatever. My vote means no more than anybody else.
“I believe that part of being a receiver is being an all-around football player. And I think I’m outnumbered on that.”
Based on the voting and how Ward continues to be overlooked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, King is undoubtedly outnumbered when it comes to his opinion of Ward. The resume is strong overall from a statistics perspective.
He changed the game, was a complete receiver and was a consistent producer year after year. Why he doesn’t get the respect and admiration he deserves outside of Pittsburgh is baffling.