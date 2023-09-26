James Harrison Doesn’t Believe Career Numbers Equate To Place In Hall Of Fame

Even though he was most recently named one of 173 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, former Pittsburgh Steelers all-time great outside linebacker James Harrison doesn’t believe he belongs in Canton.
Speaking with TMZ Sports recently, Harrison questioned his credentials for a spot in the hallowed halls, stating that his production during his 15-year career doesn’t quite add up to Hall of Fame worthy.
“As far as Hall of Fame, you know, it’s a lot of things that goes into that,” Harrison said to TMZ Sports. “And I believe numbers is one of those things, you know? And when you look at my numbers, they just don’t, for me, they don’t equate to what the numbers should be.”
Harrison was one of 11 former Steelers nominated last week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Harrison was a semifinalist for the Class of 2023, so it’s no surprise he was named a nominee for the Hall of Fame again for the Class of 2024.
Harrison spent 14 seasons with the Steelers, part of one season with the New England Patriots and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals over his 15 years in the NFL. He entered the NFL in 2002 as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State.
Currently, Harrison sits second in career sacks with 80.5 in franchise history after T.J. Watt broke the record in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. Harrison recorded 811 tackles, 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, nine recoveries, eight interceptions and a touchdown in his career. He also has a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008 on his resume, and was voted first-team All-Pro twice, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl as well.
Additionally, Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII remains a top NFL play of all time. He retired a two-time Super Bowl champion and played in four Super Bowls in total.
Prior to embarking on a Hall of Fame worthy career as one of the most dominant outside linebackers in football, Harrison struggled to stick on a roster in the NFL. He spent two years on and off the practice squad for the Steelers and was released three times in the two years, though he was briefly on the active roster towards the end of the 2002 season, playing only special teams for the Steelers.
After being cut for a third time by the Steelers, Harrison landed with the Baltimore Ravens, but was ultimately cut by Baltimore, leading to a stint with the Rhein Fire of then-NFL Europe. He made his way back to the Steelers in 2004 and ultimately stuck, thanks to an offseason weight-lifting injury that the late Clark Haggans suffered, opening up a spot for Harrison.
He seized upon the opportunity and ran with it, never looking back, ultimately helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL as a backup, recording three tackles on special teams during the 2005 season. He ascended into stardom in the 2007 season, recording 8.0 sacks. That led into his 2008 Defensive Player of the Year performance and another Steelers Super Bowl title, capped off by his 100-yard pick-six at the end of the first half in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals.
Though Harrison believes he doesn’t have the numbers that equate to a Hall of Fame, Pro Football References’ Hall of Fame monitor disagrees. Harrison sits at a HOF monitor score of 74.93 at the outside linebacker position, right between Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson and Dave Robinson. That 74.93 monitor score is the 15th-best ever at the outside linebacker position, strengthening his resume, which includes two Super Bowl titles, two All-Pros and five Pro Bowl nods.
After being a semifinalist last year for the Hall of Fame, it’s hard to imagine Harrison won’t be a semifinalist this time around. If that happens, there’s a good chance the Steelers’ Hall of Honor Class of 2023 member will add Pro Football Hall of Famer to his resume, too.