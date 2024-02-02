2024 Free Agent Analysis – S Miles Killebrew

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers S Miles Killebrew. An eight-year veteran, he just completed his third season with the team on a two-year, $4 million contract. He earned the first Pro Bowl and All-Pro acknowledgments of his career in 2023 for his special teams contributions.

Player: Miles Killebrew

Position: Safety

Experience: 8 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $2,482,500 (base salary of $2,000,000)

2023 Season Breakdown:

The 2023 season was one of the busiest of Miles Killebrew’s career, and the busiest since signing with the Steelers in 2021. He played 319 special teams snaps and added another 111 on defense. He had to step in on certain occasions when injuries mounted in the secondary and even at inside linebacker.

In all, he registered 26 tackles, including one for loss, and a quarterback hit. He got his hand on multiple punts this season, however, one of them resulting in a safety. TE Rodney Williams very nearly recovered it for a touchdown.

Special teams has long been Killebrew’s calling card. It’s why the Steelers signed him to a two-year, $4 million extension in 2022. The league finally recognized him for it or rather those who cover the game. He was voted not only to the Pro Bowl roster but also named a first-team All-Pro.

Now 30 years old, he is hitting free agency or at least he will provided the team doesn’t extend him before the start of the new league year in March. The question is what the Steelers are willing to pay him.

Free Agency Outlook:

Even on the wrong side of 30, Killebrew is hitting free agency at the right time. Now recognized as an All-Pro on special teams, he has his chip to play. You say that you value special teams? Well I’m the best of the best at what I do, and I expect to be paid accordingly.

The good news is that even the best special teamers in the world don’t make all that much money. On top of that, the Steelers are not currently employing many other high-salaried special teams contributors. Miles Boykin played under a minimum salary last year and can’t expect more. James Pierre, also a free agent, is likely in the same boat.

In other words, if the Steelers have to pay a little more in order to keep their special teams ace than fans would like them to, they can afford to do that right now. It’s not like they’re still paying Derek Watt. And if you think it’s a luxury, just put on the tape of a team that doesn’t value special teams. That should be the only reminder you need that special teams matter. They affect the balance of games. Especially when you have someone who can block kicks.