2024 Free Agent Analysis – ILB Kwon Alexander

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Kwon Alexander. A nine-year veteran, he just completed his first season with the team on a one-year Veteran Salary Benefit contract. A late addition, he quickly worked his way into significant playing time before sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury.

Player: Kwon Alexander

Position: Inside Linebacker

Experience: 9 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $896,944 (Veteran Salary Benefit deal from $1,317,000)

2023 Season Breakdown:

The Steelers did not sign Alexander until just before the start of training camp. They showed prior interest in him in May but did not sign him at the time. There was little need, given that they already signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

But they kept the lines of communication open, and all of a sudden, he was there in Latrobe. And he worked his way into the rotation as the weeks went by. As the season started, he was playing about two-thirds of the snaps most weeks.

And playing effective football. He finished the season with 41 tackles on 362 snaps, including five for loss. On top of that, he also produced a sack, a forced fumble, and a key interception. The latter sealed the victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Holcomb suffered a season-ending injury in that game, and Alexander took over the green dot. Then, the following week, he tore his Achilles, ending his year by the middle of November in his ninth game as a member of the Steelers.

Free Agency Outlook:

The problem with Kwon Alexander as he becomes a free agent yet again is not ability but rather availability. Entering his age-30 season, he has already suffered several significant injuries. The New York Jets limited his playing time in 2022 to help him get through an entire season.

Given that he had very little market last year, I don’t suspect things will be different in 2024 while rehabbing an Achilles tear. He was still unsigned as teams prepared to open their training camps. And the Steelers got him on a Veteran Salary Benefit contract on top of that.

With that being said, I think he is worth re-signing from a bang-for-buck perspective. They will have to play out his rehab anyway, as they are responsible for his recovery. As a result, they will have insider knowledge about his recovery and can sign him to a contract once he gets healthy.

With Holcomb also recovering from an injury, it makes sense to stack the room with options. Preferably cheap, experienced veteran options, even if some of them are “damaged goods”. Maybe Alexander isn’t going to give you 900 snaps, but if he can give you 400 quality snaps in a rotation, that’s worth it.