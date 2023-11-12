Schefter: Steelers LB Kwon Alexander Tears Achilles, Out For Season

Some unfortunate news out of Pittsburgh. One week after losing LB Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury, LB Kwon Alexander is expected to miss the rest of the year with a torn Achilles. That info comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Steelers’ LB Kwon Alexander suffered a season ending torn Achilles today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

Alexander suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 23-19 win over the Packers. He was replaced by LB Elandon Roberts, who played most of the remaining snaps. Alexander and Roberts started the game together but Roberts saw his role increase once Alexander left. LB Mark Robinson also saw a big jump in playing time.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Tomlin noted it was a “serious’ injury Alexander suffered.

It’s the second torn Achilles he’s suffered in his career, the first coming in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints. Without him or Holcomb, the Steelers will lean on Roberts and Robinson. But they are two similar players, best suited to play downhill and against the run rather than the pass. Pittsburgh will have to look to find pass-down options at the position.

Practice squader Tariq Carpenter, elevated for today’s game, is a former college safety who made the switch to linebacker. The Steelers also have veteran Mykal Walker on the practice squad, a 17-game starter for the Atlanta Falcons last year. They could also experiment with S Keanu Neal there once Minkah Fitzpatrick returns.

Signed to a one-year deal at the end of July, Alexander will be a free agent after the season.