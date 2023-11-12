Injury Roundup: LB Kwon Alexander Suffers ‘Serious Lower Body Injury,’ Per Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned a hard fought win over the Green Bay Packers, 23-19, to improve to 6-3 on the year. Emphasis on hard fought. Though it’s always better to come in victory, the Steelers suffered multiple injuries in the win. In his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin outlined the list of names hurt in this game. Topping that list is LB Kwon Alexander, who does not have a good prognosis.

“Appears Kwon Alexander has a serious lower body injury,” Tomlin said via the team site. “He’s being evaluated. But not promising there.”

Mike Tomlin also noted WR Diontae Johnson (thumb) and S Keanu Neal suffered a rib injury.

Alexander was hurt in the first quarter and did not return. Pittsburgh immediately gave up a touchdown the following play. With Alexander done, the Steelers were down their top two inside linebackers after LB Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

While unknown if related, Alexander tore his Achilles in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints. It sounds like regardless of the specific nature of the injury, he won’t be returning to Pittsburgh anytime soon, if at all this year.

Without either of them, LB Elandon Roberts stepped into an everydown role while LB Mark Robinson also saw significant snaps, including some in dime packages. Given the injuries, Pittsburgh may have to consider outside names at the position, though adds in November are tough to do. The Steelers also have LB Tariq Carpenter and veteran Mykal Walker on the practice squad.

Neal suffered his injury on his INT runback off a tipped pass by CB Patrick Peterson. Trenton Thompson replaced Neal as the team’s dime defender to close out the game.

Pittsburgh will take on the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at 1 PM/EST. That game will be in Cleveland.