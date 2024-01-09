Watch: The Depot 180 — January 9 — Episode 384

Episode 384 — Jan. 9, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, and a little help from the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They will be on the road for the wild card round of the playoffs to take on the Buffalo Bills in what will be another cold-weather game. In today’s episode, I recap some of the key factors in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens. I also talk about the starting quarterback for the playoffs, injury updates, and the challenge that Josh Allen poses on Sunday.

