Watch: The Depot 180 — January 5 — Episode 383

Episode 383 — Jan. 5, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kickoff the final week of the NFL regular season in Baltimore against the Ravens. Although the Ravens have nothing to play for, and many of their starters including Lamar Jackson will be resting, the Ravens are the top team in the NFL and will have plenty of talent out on the field. In today’s episode I discuss the Steelers’ playoff scenarios and how they could unfold as the weekend progresses. I also discuss injuries heading into the game, and the end of season awards given out to Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Peterson, and T.J. Watt.

