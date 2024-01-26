Watch: The Depot 180 — January 26 — Episode 389

Episode 389 — Jan. 26, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now officially interviewed two candidates for their offensive coordinator opening. Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown and Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson have completed their first interviews with the team.

In today’s episode I discuss each candidate, their background, and whether or not they meet Mike Tomlin’s listed criteria for the next OC. I also plug our team of writers present at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl over the next week as we continue our comprehensive coverage in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.

