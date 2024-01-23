Watch: The Depot 180 — January 23 — Episode 388

Episode 388 — Jan. 23, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers began their offensive coordinator search on Monday with a report from Albert Breer stating the Steelers put in an interview request slip for Los Angeles Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson. Then, on Tuesday, Peter King stated the Steelers would be talking to former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for that job opening as well.

In today’s episode, I dive into each possible candidate and their coaching background.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.